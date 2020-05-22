Robert William Toth Jr. Center Township Robert William Toth, Jr., 59, of Center Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born July 20, 1960, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Robert William, Sr. and Shirley (Pace) Toth. Robert was a 1979 graduate of Center Area High School, and TTS Technical Trade school in McKees Rocks, Pa. He was the owner of Toth Electric for 36 years. Surviving are a son, Michael Toth; a daughter, Samantha Toth; his grandchildren, Santino and Autumn; and siblings, Karen Toth, Donna (Mike) Fairbanks, and Joseph (Jennifer) Toth. Due to health restrictions surrounding COVID 19, a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.