Mildred Johnson Aliquippa Mildred Johnson, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2020, at Kane Regional Nursing Home. She was born on April 19, 1928, to the late John and Millie Tipton. Mildred was a member of The Church in the Round where Bishop Melvin E. CIark served as her pastor. During her time here, Mildred loved to sing gospel songs and praise the Lord. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, going to church and being with her family who she deeply loved. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Johnson, in addition to six sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Josephine Y. (Bonnie) Thomas (John); daughter, Laurene Pitts; son, Edward Johnson; and sister, Thelma Showell. Mildred had host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish her memory. The family would like to thank Kane Regional Nursing Home and Community Life Senior Facility for their excellent support in time of need. Due to the Covid19 virus, a private ceremony will be held for members of the family. Interment at the Woodlawn Cemetery, in Aliquippa. Arrangements are entrusted to the PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.