Mary Jane Farrar Harmony Township Mary Jane Farrar, 77, of Harmony Township, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence. Born August 18, 1942, in Sewickley, she was the daughter of the late Patsy and Maria Vescio. Following high school, Mary served as a secretary at the Bollinger Steel Plant and later a cook at Harrington Homes for many years. She was a very devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her loving husband of 55 years, Jerome Farrar; two sons, Jeff (Pam) Farrar of Cecil, and J.R. (Kyleigh) Farrar of Erie; three brothers, Frank Vescio, William Vescio and Lou Vescio; five grandchildren, Jerry, Katelyn, Anthony, James, and Gia; and numerous extended family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Patsy Vescio and Robert Vescio. Due to Covid-19, all services will be private. Interment will take place in Economy Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Mary's name to a charity of your choice.