Herbert A. Sharpless East Rochester Herbert A. Sharpless, 78, of East Rochester, passed away May 18, 2020, at his home. He was born March 29, 1942, in Vindex, Md., son of the late Wilburn and Margaret Sirbaugh Sharpless. He was a retired employee of LTV Steel of Aliquippa. He was a former member of the Freedom Church of the Nazarene, former member of the Rochester Turners, and a former Freedom Baseball and Wrestling Coach. He was preceded by his wife, Bernice Joan (Mason) Sharpless; a grandson, Eric Sharpless; two sisters, Bessie Wigley and Darlene Ritter; two brothers, William and James Sharpless; his mother and father-in-law, Bernard and Margaret Mason; and a brother-in-law, Edward Lewis. Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Herbert O. and Jane Sharpless, Rochester Twp.; Rick and Dana Sharpless, Conway; and D.J. and Jocelyn Sharpless, New Sewickley Twp.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Margaret and Richard Koehler, Rochester Twp., and Patricia and Terry Specht, New Sewickley Twp.; 15 grandchildren, Maggie and her husband Mike, Terry Allen, Cory, Dylan, Angel, Gracy, Lucas, Matt and his wife April, Katelyn, Sam, JoAnn, Myla, Jayden, Simone, and Brinkley; five great-grandchildren, Daniel, Wyatt, Alysynn, Olivia, and Leia; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Diane and Art McClure, Mary and Bob Alford, Jean and Stef Tomasko, and Shirley Emerick; and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Betty Sharpless, Joseph and Sue Sharpless and John and Kim Sharpless. Also surviving are several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Esther and Terry Boles, Bessie and Butch Hall, Kathy and Scott Care, Bud and Lisa Mason, Rhoda Lewis, Bob and Cindy Mason, Terry and Dot Mason, Tammy and John Senock, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic restrictions, visitation and services will be private, May 21, 2020. Officiating will be Sister Janice Campbell. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Arrangements provided by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Family wishes donations be made to the charity of choice. The family wants to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice and all the doctors and nurses who cared for Dad over time.