Ernest S. Falk Baden Ernest S. Falk, age 95, of Baden, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Falk and devoted father of Christine (Robert) Leasure of Fombell, Pa., Cecil Overcashier of Fombell, Pa., Barbara (Steve) Pron of Daphne, Ala., Douglas (Joan) Falk of Fombell, Pa., Craig (Jean) Falk of Fombell, Pa., Maureen (Eric) Jenkins of Hopewell, Pa., and the late Linda Kern. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren plus two on the way; brother of Theresa Darno of Ambridge, Victoria Indovina of Ambridge, Sylvester (Delores) Falkowski of Meriden, Conn., and the late Theodore Falkowski, Chester Falkowski, Stanley Falkowski, Florence Rompala, and Mary Ann Safran; by loving nieces and nephews; and dear friend from childhood, Charlie Boyle of Chicago. Ernest was a graduate of Ambridge High School, and Geneva College, Masters Degree Carnegie Tech and PITT. He had a long and productive career as an Industrial Engineer for both Heinz and Campbell's. He was a World War II U.S. Air Force Flight Engineer and witnessed the 1945 Peace Treaty with Japan. When asked what he wanted to be remembered for; he said a good honest man, a fine father, and an achiever of his personal and business goals. Friends received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549). Private Mass of Christian burial at St. John Baptist Church in Baden. Burial at Good Samaritan Cemetery.