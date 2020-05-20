Elizabeth E. Schweikert Economy Elizabeth E. Schweikert, 93 years young, of Economy, passed away on May 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Elizabeth had a passion for gardening and growing plants. She started a small greenhouse 50 years ago which expanded to become a viable business. Her ultimate joy was the love she had for her growing family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hobart Schweikert II, and sisters, Carol Brunninghous and June Volaric. She is survived by her sons, Hobart ( Charlene) Schweikert III, Robert (Carol) Schweikert, and Mark (Judy) Schweikert; ten grandchildren, Hobart IV, Andrew, Brian, Robert Jr., Amy, Benjamin, Amanda, Michelle, Mark, and Cody; and 19 great-grandchildren. Due to health restrictions, services will be private, arrangements handled by POLAND FUNERAL HOME INC., 901 First Ave., Conway, David M. Alvarez, Supervisor. The family would like to thank AHN Hospice for the exceptional care that was given to Elizabeth; especially her nurses, Norma, Jackie, and Penny.