Laura Bazmore Aliquippa Laura Bazmore, 87, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born to late Whitner and Hiawatha Gist on March 7, 1933, in Union, South Carolina. Laura was one of nine children. She moved to Aliquippa in 1956, where she resided until she became ill. She was a faithful member of the Mount Olive Church in Aliquippa until her illness prevented her from attending. Laura was preceded in death by her husband, James Bazmore; a son, Fred A. Gist; brothers, Lewis, William, Whitner Jr. and James Gist; sisters, Mardistine Rhinehart, Frances Zeppenffeldt, and Ruby Boler and best friend, Katerine Sessoms. Laura loved family gatherings and hosted many cookouts in her home. She loved sewing and cooking. She is best known in the family for her German chocolate cake. She leaves to mourn her death a son, William L. Gist; a sister, Margret Brown; and grandchildren, Selena, Diane, Sandra, William Jr, and Fred Jr. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, who will miss her greatly. The family would like to offer their special thanks to Manor Care Nursing home and Heartland Hospice Care for taking such good care of our loved one. We know now she gained her heavenly wings. Due to the Coronavirus the services are private. PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director, is entrusted with arrangements.