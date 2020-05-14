Harry F. Larkin Jr. Center Township Harry F. Larkin, Jr., 59, of Center Township, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 11, 2020. He was born in April 15, 1961, in Rome, New York, and is the son of Harry F. Larkin, Sr. and Eileen Larkin. Harry was member of St. Frances Cabrini Church, Holy Name Society and The Knights of Columbus. He was employed with Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance as a sales manager. Harry took great pride in his children's activities. When his son Jimmy was younger, Harry coached his little league baseball team. His guidance in sports extended to Harry devoting many years in softball with his daughter Natalie. Harry coached the girls' softball team for many years. He served as president of the Softball Booster Club, managed the Rec Softball League and coached the Pittsburgh Lady Bulldogs. His unwavering dedication to assist with his children's activities always remained constant. In addition to the love and time he furnished his family with, Harry had a passion for fitness especially lifting weights and listening to his 1970's music. He also relished the time he spent feeding birds. Harry's greatest joy in life was truly his family. In addition to his parents, Harry is survived by the love of his life, Patricia (Hovanec) Larkin, who he shared 26 years of marriage with; their beloved children, Jimmy and Natalie Larkin; a sister and brother-in-law, Kari and Ed Rosemeier; a niece and nephew, Madison and Jacob; a special uncle, Richard Allen; and many loving members of the Hovanec and Larkin families. In addition to his family, Harry is also survived by an exceptional group of friends from Ambridge High School Class of 1979. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, a private family viewing will be held at ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A private funeral Mass will take place at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life honoring Harry will be announced later.