Rosalie Ann McGovern Formerly of Darlington Rosalie Ann McGovern, 78, of Salem, Ohio, formerly of Darlington, passed away May 11, 2020, at Salem Regional Hospital, Salem, Ohio. She was born June 10, 1941, in Ford City. Daughter of the late George and Ruth Cujas Parasida, she was a retired Registered Nurse with Heritage Valley, Beaver. She was a member St. Jude Roman Catholic Church, Columbiana, Ohio, and former member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Parish, Rochester. Rose enjoyed singing, reading, and following the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James J. McGovern III; three sons and two daughters-in-law, James J. IV and Teresa McGovern, Knoxville, Ill.; Sean M. McGovern, Sturtevant, Wis., and Matthew S. and Jennifer McGovern, Los Alamos, New Mexico; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Rhonda L. Gilchrist, Chippewa; Rosalyn M. and Richard Johnson, Cochranton, Pa.; and Colleen Jo and Timothy Sempf, Beaver Falls, Pa.; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters and and two brothers-in-law, Patty and Robert Smith, Kathy Pennington and Sandy and Peter Cargill; and one brother and sister-in-law, George and Carolyn Parasida. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Patrick McGovern; one daughter, Renee Lechner; and one brother, James Parasida. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, the family will have a private viewing and Blessing service at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Paul Kuppe O.F.M Cap. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Parish Roman Catholic Parish, 180 7th Street, Salem, Ohio 44408 The family wishes to thank all the Medical Care Givers that assisted Rosalie over the last months.