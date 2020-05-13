Margaret Ann (Kriever) Maccaglia Formerly of Leetsdale Margaret Ann (Kriever) Maccaglia, 91, formerly of Leetsdale, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Concordia Villa St. Joseph. Born November 7, 1928, in Leetsdale, the daughter of the late Joseph and Isabell (Webb) Kriever. Margaret was retired from Quaker Valley High School as the Cafeteria Manager. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sewickley and the past president of the Leetsdale Ladies VFW Auxiliary. In addition, Margaret was the past Chief Daughter of Daughters of Scotia, and a member of the Sewickley Chapter of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ubaldo G. Maccaglia. Surviving are a son, Joseph G. Maccaglia and his wife Lenora, Erie; a daughter, Lois (Maccaglia) Cummins and her husband John, New Sewickley; two brothers, John Kriever and his wife Pat, Sewickley, and George Kriever and his wife, Bertha, Sewickley Hills; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com. If so desired, memorial contributions can be made in Margaret's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 616 Washington St., Sewickley, PA 15143, or Concordia Villa St. Joseph, 1030 State St., Baden, PA 15005.