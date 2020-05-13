Dawn Sharon Spade Beaver Dawn Sharon Spade, 70, of Beaver, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on May 10, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1950, in Connellsville, Pa. Dawn was a 1967 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Helen McGaughey; beloved husband, Robert G. Spade; and sister, Evelyn. She is survived by her beloved sons, Grayson (Shana) and Justin (Amber) Dobrowski; her grandchildren, Cassie and Emmett; her brothers, Andy, Carver, and Gary; numerous cousins, including Kerry and John; and nephews, nieces, and close family friends. Dawn was a kind hearted soul who always did for others before herself. She always welcomed you in her home with open arms and a warm cooked meal. Dawn will always be remembered for her sense of humor, joyous laugh, compassion, love, support, listening, and her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Beatles. In accordance with Dawn's wishes and the current pandemic situation, no services will be held. The TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver Todd Funeral Home, 340 Third Street, Beaver has been entrusted with the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net