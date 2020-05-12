William 'Bill' Melvin Ohioville William "Bill" Melvin, 60, of Ohioville, died May 6, 2020, at home. He had lived in Florida for 37 years and last year moved back to be near his family. Born August 7, 1959, in Rochester, Pa., he was a son of Ethel Tippett Melvin and the late Edward Melvin, III. A graduate of Lincoln High School, he had been employed as a carpenter. A perfectionist, carpentry was his craft and art. If Bill couldn't build or fix it, then it couldn't be done. In addition to his father, Bill was preceded in death by his fiancée, the love of his life, Carla Ewing in 2017; a brother, Douglas; a sister, Denise and by a nephew, John Tennerelli, Jr. In addition to his cherished mother, he leaves behind a loving family, daughter and son-in-law, Ranee and Joe D'Itri, Midland; grandson, Joseph D'Itri; sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Bob Lyons, Brighton Twp.; and brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Roseann Melvin, Lake Worth, Fla. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. He was a good man and was loved by all who knew him. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be announced at a later time. Bill's family extends their heartfelt appreciation to AHN Hospice, and sincere thanks to friends and neighbors for their help and support. The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.