Irene Cobb Downing Aliquippa Irene Cobb Downing, 99, of Aliquippa, Pa., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday May 5, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley Hospital one-day shy of her 100th birthday. She was born May 6,1920, in Americus, Georgia to the late Julius Cobb and Uriah Townsell. Her family moved to Aliquippa in 1925. As the matriarch of the Cobb family, she always stressed to her loved ones the importance of knowing your "family history", she would say this is "Your Legacy". In 1942, she married James H. Downing Jr. From that union they had two children Reedus and Beverly. Irene was a dutiful mother and homemaker who loved to cook and bake. She also worked in various retail stores. Irene was the oldest member of Tried Stone Missionary Baptist Church in Aliquippa where she served on the Missionary Board, and she was a member of the Women's Achievement Club in Aliquippa who raised scholarship money for disadvantaged students in the local area. Irene's humble spirit led her to a lifelong passion for helping others in need. She believed that "charity begins at home". With that said, there was never a time when the needs of people did not go without her attention, serving those in her community which led to the founding of the Helping Hands Club in 1973. Irene and her husband were tireless workers in their community. She was small in stature, but her heart for those in need was larger than life. She refused to GIVE up! Her spirit continues to flow in those that knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James H. Downing, Jr. and son, Reedus E. Downing and eleven brothers and sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving daughter, Beverly; sister-in-law, Ethel Cobb of Englewood, N.J.; many nephews, nieces and cousins and great friends that have enriched her life over the years. Due to the guidelines for CORVID19, there will be a private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery. Services entrusted to the PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.