Delora Edith Smedley Economy Delora Edith Smedley, 96, of Economy, passed over in the early hours of May 12, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1923, in Rochester to the late Louisa F. (Foertsch) Chewning and John E. Chewning. Proudly, she went on to become a registered nurse under the government Cadet program and practiced at the old Rochester hospital. She soon met and married John C. Smedley of Baden. Together they built their home in Economy Borough where they raised three children, Mary L. (Smedley) Klinger, Gary A. (now deceased), and Mark D. Smedley of Warrendale. During this time, she instructed members of the local 4-H Club in sewing techniques and being an excellent seamstress. She was also a longtime member of the Economy Women's Club and regularly worshiped at Rehoboth Lutheran Church. Viewing will be Wednesday at Rehoboth Lutheran Church, 2800 Conway Wallrose Road, in Economy, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. A service by Pastor Susan Irons will follow. Final good-byes will be at the Gravesite. Keep in mind; we will be following requirements of wearing a mask and keeping a distance. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, PA 15003, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.