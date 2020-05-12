Arlee Barton Formerly of Aliquippa Arlee Barton formerly of Aliquippa, Pa. departed this life and entered into eternal glory on May 1, 2020, in Parker, Colorado surrounded by her loving family. Arlee was born on October 18, 1941, in Round Pound, Arkansas to the late John Lewis Bridges and Leona Bridges Madison. Arlee was the oldest of 19 children born to her parents. On December 19, 1959, Arlee was untied in marriage to Willie L. Barton and later relocated to Aliquippa, Pa in 1964. Her life work began as a liaison for the Headstart Program, promoting school readiness of young children in low income families. She later found her true passion in caring for others at Friendship Ridge Nursing Home where she retired after 32 years. Arlee was a firm believer in God and was a licensed Evangelist within the Church of God in Christ, ministering God's word at her local church and various churches throughout Beaver County. Arlee was also, a singer and co-founder of the Linmar Singers who sang with the likes of Rance Allen and the Edwin Hawkins Family. One of her favorite songs was "Don't let the devil ride". Arlee was very loving in nature, full of God's spirit and through her outreach ministry lead many non-believers to Christ. Arlee was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Arlee was the Matriarch of her family and touched everyone she came in contact with. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie L. Barton; a grandson, Justin Simmons; two sisters, Carrie Gregory and Jerlean Bridges and five brothers, Leonard Woodard, Sanders and Dwayne Madison, Larry and Jerry Bridges. She leaves to cherish her memory five sons, Michael (Wanda), James (Maureen), Anthony(Diane), John (Willena) and Marcus(Stephanie) and two daughters Sharon(Steven) and Joan(Tyrone); four sisters, Lillie and Lillian Madison, Barbra (Carl) Mason and Jonnie (Eddie) Green; seven brothers, Richard, Larry, Daryl (Coco), Anthony (Yolonda) and Lamont (Jackie) Madison, William (Petula) Bridges; thirteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, special family and friends; The Deliverance Temple Church Family and the Greater Miracle Church Family. Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines a private family funeral will be held at The Deliverance Temple COGIC followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home.