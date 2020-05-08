Nancy L. (Siso) Bosetti Crescent Nancy L. (Siso) Bosetti, of Crescent, died at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1933, in Wilkes Barre, Pa., to the late Manuel and Mary (Chupa) Siso. Beloved wife for 62 years to Richard S. Bosetti; loving mother of Ruth Klimek (John), Mari Cleary (Kevin), Jennifer Henry (Greg) and Christine Buffalini (Larry); grandmother of Andy Klimek (Brooke), Olivia Veights (Sean), Richie Klimek (Molly), Grace Klimek, Zachary Buffalini (Nikki), Samantha Manzo (Dr. Carl), Mindy Cleary, and Allie Cleary; great-grandmother of Stella, Adriana, Joseph and Ava; and sister of Dolores Evans and the late Manuel Siso and Christine Adamczyk. Nancy grew up in Wilkes Barre, graduated from high school and joined the U.S. Air Force where she became a Registered Nurse. In addition to the U.S. Air Force, she worked as an R.N. at Sewickley Valley Hospital. In 1972, Nancy and her husband, Richard, took over the family business of Bosetti's Hardware Store (begun by Joseph Bosetti in 1964). Nancy was a member of St. Catherine of Siena, Christian Ladies Society, former CCD teacher and former lecturer for daily morning mass. She also was a member of Senior Citizens of Crescent. Nancy, a very generous woman with a big heart, loved gardening and playing cards twice a month with her card club. Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. A large celebration of her life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Little Sisters of the Poor or West Hills Food Pantry. Arrangements by COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com