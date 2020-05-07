Ronald R. Kelly Center Township Ronald R. Kelly, 82, of Center Twp., died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, from complications of dementia. He was born October 10, 1937, in Harmony Township, Pa., to the late Daniel and Helen (Karwoski) Kelly. He was a retired supervisor for Bruce Plastics in Crafton and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden. Ron was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer, and enjoyed playing the slot machines and Keno. He proudly served his country during peacetime in the United States Navy. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his siblings, Daniel Kelly, Loretta Yurcina, Margaret Knopick, Wilma Wright, Marlene Miketa, and Donna Fisher. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Geraldine (Dziabiak) Kelly; three children, Ronald Kelly of Pittsburgh, Lori ( Robert) Jamery of Center Twp., and Michael Kelly of Bradyville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Colton and Nicole Kelly, Stephen (Jenny) Barnett, Sarah (Justin) Peek, Eva and Dallas Jamery, and Michael and Josh Kelly; and four great-granddaughters, "His Pretty Girls," Shya and Callie Peek and Brooklyn and London Barnett. Due to the current health and safety concerns, services and interment will be private. The family would like to thank the staff of Concordia at Villa St. Joseph for the compassionate care extended to Ron during his five month stay there. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.