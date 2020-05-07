Elizabeth Celich Snyder Monaca Elizabeth Celich Snyder, 96, of Monaca, devoted wife and mother, passed away at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, at Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, Pa., with her very well-prayed rosary in her hands. She was the beloved wife of 73 years of Steve Snyder, and a member of St. John the Baptist Parish in Monaca, Pa., where they were married in 1946. She attended Aliquippa High School where she played first violin in the orchestra, a gift and talent she enjoyed throughout her life, performing in various Croatian musical groups into her 90's. Her love of music and baking were her central interests in life. She had been a member of the Monaca Croatian Club and Women's Auxiliary Bowling League. She is survived by her husband, Steve Snyder (98) of Monaca; son Thomas S. Snyder and wife Patrice B. Snyder of Oak Ridge, Tenn., with their daughters, Kathleen R. and Abigail C. Snyder, and son, Stephen Snyder Jr. and wife Mary Kay L. Snyder of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and their daughters, Stephanie L. and Christine M. Snyder and son, Mathew S. Snyder. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Stephen J. Celich; and sisters, Lillian Celich Refice and Pauline Celich Clements. She leaves behind fifteen nieces and nephews through marriage including special nephew, Jim Snyder and niece, Karen Snyder Riles who grew up next door, and nine nieces and nephews through her late brother and sisters. A private family service will be held at SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Providence Care Center, 900 Third Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1409 Pennsylvania Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.