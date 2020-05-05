George S. Milne Center Township George S. Milne, 89, of Center Township, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, from complications of heart disease. The youngest of six, he was born and raised in Monaca and was the son of the late Alexander and Jessie Milne. The elements that defined George's life were first and foremost, family followed by church and fishing. He was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States Army in Germany from 1952 to 1954 as part of the Second Armored Division. He worked for 43 years for Arco Polymer (Koppers) retiring in 1993. He was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Rochester, serving as a Trustee for much of his life. Since her passing in 2011, George has dearly missed his wife of 59 years, Polly "Charlotte" Hill Milne. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughters Lynn (Jim) Maze, and Patti (Rick) Henderson; grandchildren, Mackenzie Maze, Ann (Moses) Lafferty, Karyn (Christian) Sedor and Brad (Rebecca) Henderson and great grandchildren Jackson and Sophia Maze, Harper and Charlie Sedor and Logan Henderson. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Due to pandemic guidelines, a private family viewing and service will be held at SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), with Pastor Phillip Huggins officiating. Burial will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. All expressions of sympathy for the family are welcomed via cards, calls or condolence entries at simpsonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in George's memory to the First Baptist Church of Rochester, 301 Adams Street, Rochester, PA 15074. The family would like to express a special thanks to the administration and staff at Cambridge Village for his care over the last two years. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Dad, you lived your life the way you wanted with family at the center. A good man, a great husband, father and grandfather. We're sure Polly is glad to see you again. We will miss you both always! To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral home.com.