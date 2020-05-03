Terry D. Crider West Aliquippa Terry D. Crider, 78, of West Aliquippa, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, peacefully in his home. He was a loved and well-respected grandfather, father, husband and friend. He was known to many as 'TC' and was described by everyone who knew him as "a man you could count on." He proudly served his country in the United States Army before becoming a police officer serving his local community in Pulaski Township. He then worked at Westinghouse Electric Company in Beaver for over 30 years before retiring in 2002. He was also a member of the Panther Club of West Aliquippa. Terry was loved by many and will be missed by his son, Mark Crider; a daughter-in-law, Christine Hagg; grandchildren, Brent, Jessica, Alexa, Halie and Spencer Crider; sister-in-law, Lilian Bionda; brother-in-law, Dave Bionda; and brother-in-law, Joe Kaluza. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katrinka 'Katie' Crider; and son, James Crider. Services were private. Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies alongside his wife and son.