Karmen Ann Lesher Rochester It is with great sadness we share that Karmen Ann Lesher died, April 26, 2020, due to Covid-19. She died peacefully at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver, Pa., with support from Gallagher Hospice. The family is grateful for all who lovingly cared for Karmen. Karmen was born December 14, 1971 in Rochester, N.Y. She did not have an easy beginning, as she was born with significant brain damage. She was one of the cutest babies ever born! Through the foster care system in Rochester, she came to live with the Lesher family and at age 3, was adopted into her forever family. Karmen is survived by adopting mother, Nancy Lesher; sisters, Karen, Katya, Karla and sister-in-law, Jeanett; nieces, Isabella and Elena; nephews, Sasha Cai, Julian, Cory and Isaiah and great niece, Kiara Malu. She was preceded in death by adopting father, Jay Lesher; brother, Kevin and brother-in-law, Tobias. Due to her disabilities, Karmen was not able to live independently and for the past 26 years she lived at a group home, supported by ARC Human Services. Along with the continued support, visits and care from Nancy, those who cared for Karmen at the group home were also a part of her family. Karmen was loved by many, please hold her and her extensive family in your hearts.