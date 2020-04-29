Michael Anthony Zdranik Darlington Michael Anthony Zdranik, 64, of Darlington, Pa., beloved husband, father and friend, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Words do little justice to the measure of love, compassion, patience, and the hard work ethic that he has shown to those around him. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 34 years, Vivian Jean (Novak) Zdranik; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael Anthony Zdranik II, and Peter Edward and Danielle Zdranik; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Christine Erhardt and Patricia and Greg Bowron, and brother-in-law, Nicholas Plodinec III. Michael was the son of the late Michael and Mildred (Rebich) Zdranik, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Doris Ann Plodinec. Michael was a graduate of West Virginia University where he received two bachelor of science degrees, one in business and the other in economics. He was also a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. Michael was retired from Penn Beverage, Beaver Falls, Pa., and Tony Savatt, Inc., McKees Rocks, where he worked in both sales and general management. He was the owner of the Barn Restaurant in Center Township. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was currently a board member of Mahoning Sportsman's Club in Hillsville, Pa., where he served as auditor. Michael was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Aliquippa. Due to health concerns surrounding COVID19, a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA, 15061, with Fr. Michael Polosky, officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery, Beaver Pa.