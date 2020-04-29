June Mendicino White Township June Mendicino, 78, of White Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born November 14, 1941, in Ford City, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Sarah M. (Johnson) Yorko. Her witty personality, love of QVC and dedication to those she loved most will be missed tremendously by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank Mendicino; two daughters, Judy (David) Planz of Villa Park, Ill. and Gina (Thomas) Sulkowski of Monaca; three grandchildren, Samantha (Michael) Love, Sydney Planz and Alexa Sulkowski; niece, June (Joe) Hamilton; nephew, Richard Young and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Cossin and a nephew, Ronald Young. All services were private. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Allegheny Health Network Hospice for their loving care of June. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Allegheny Health Network or to The American Cancer Society. Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com.