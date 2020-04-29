Gene Robert Frasier Hookstown It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the family of Gene Robert Frasier announce his sudden passing on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 80. Gene was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Gene was born on February 6, 1940, in Wyandotte, Mich., as the son of the late Eugene F. Frasier and Mary H. Kottan Frasier. The Frasier Family settled in Hookstown, Pennsylvania in 1947, and he graduated from South Side High School in 1958. Throughout high school, Gene was recognized as a stellar athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He continued his athleticism during his service in the United States Army. Upon completing his service to our country, Gene met the love of his life, Cathy J. Mattern, with whom he wed in 1964. Gene and Cathy had three sons, Cory, Travis, and Curt. During this time, Gene proudly worked as a supervisor for a chemical company that eventually became ARCO Chemical. He retired from ARCO Chemical at the age of 51, where-after he pursued one of his passions, farming. Gene and Cathy worked tirelessly on the Frasier Farm to provide local markets and the community with top produce. One of Gene's true gifts was coaching Little League baseball for multiple seasons where he encouraged and brought out the best in all his players. Serving the community as a school board member for twenty years was another of Gene's passions in his life. He attended church faithfully worshipping at Mt. Pleasant EPC Church in Raccoon Township and was a member of Mason Lodge #485. Gene was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Cathy J. Frasier, and his brother, Dan M. Frasier of Oakdale, Pennsylvania. He will be forever adored and loved by his sons, Cory (Barbara) Frasier of Cedar Springs, Mich., Travis (Luann) Frasier of Hookstown, Pa. and Curt Frasier, of Hookstown, Pa. Gene proudly attended countless events through the years of his beloved grandchildren, Allison (Shane) O'Neill, Ashley, Amanda, Dawson, Jordan, Kayla, Cassandra, and Tristan Frasier. Gene was most recently blessed with his first great-granddaughter, Leni O'Neill. To honor Gene's wishes, no viewing services are planned. A private interment will be held at Mill Creek Hill Cemetery in Georgetown, Pa. at a date to be determined as well as a memorial service. He is in the care of ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL in Chester, West Virginia.