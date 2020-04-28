Millie Stiner Pfeifer Turney Formerly of Monaca Millie Stiner Pfeifer Turney of Brighton Township, formerly of Monaca, has gone home to be with her Lord on Friday April 24, 2020. Millie leaves behind many family members and dear friends, whom she loved much and prayed for always. She will long be remembered for her great Love for the Lord and her willingness to be used for His service. There will be no formal viewing or services at this time. The TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver has been entrusted with the arrangements. Electronic condolences may be shared at www. toddfuneralhome.net.