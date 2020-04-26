Wilbert 'Bill' Wise III New Brighton Wilbert Henry Wise III, 80, of New Brighton, passed peacefully with his wife and son at his side on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Beaver, Pa., from complications of Parkinson's disease. Bill, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Pittsburgh on January 12, 1940, the son of the late Wilbert Henry and Dorothy (Simpson) Wise Jr. He married his beloved wife Janet (Wherry) at the First Methodist Church of New Brighton on July 11, 1964. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1958 and from Geneva College in 1963 with a B.S.B.A. in Accounting. Bill began his accounting career at S.R. Snodgrass, Beaver Falls, while still in college, then worked for Kelly & Cohen, Brookline. He retired from Babcock & Wilcox, Beaver Falls, after 27 1/2 years as a manger in the Cost Accounting Department and worked as Business Manager at Rochester Manor and Villa during retirement. An active member of his community, Bill was a board member of the New Brighton Sanitation Authority; past-president of the National Association of Accountants; secretary of Beaver County Retired Persons; past-president of the New Brighton Band Parents; past-treasurer of the New Brighton Historical Society; and a member of the Merrick Art Gallery, Beaver County History and Research Association, Beaver County Genealogy Society, and Rochester Turners and Oak Hill Vets clubs. Bill was also a member of the New Brighton United Methodist Church, where he served as past-chair of the Finance/Stewardship Committee, past-chair of the Trustees, and an usher. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, and collecting Lionel trains, stamps and coins. Bill belonged to the B&W and Rochester Turners Bowling Leagues and the B&W and Beaver Trust Golf Leagues. He and his fishing buddies took yearly trips to Lake Chautauqua, N.Y., and Booi Island on Trout Lake in Ontario, Canada. Bill enjoyed walking his dog Sydney and loved to travel on family vacations to the Caribbean, Sanibel Island, Myrtle Beach, and Playa del Carmen. He also enjoyed attending his son's and grandson's band and sports activities. Bill is survived by his wife; son, Greg (Leslie); grandsons, Jonah and Keegan; sister, Lois (Charles, deceased) Lanigan; brother, Spencer (Bess); brother, David (Veronica); and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice (Ira) Brandon; in-laws, Robert and Ruth (Miller) Wherry; maternal grandparents, Spencer and Lelia (Boyd) Simpson; paternal grandparents, Wilbert and Mae (Herring) Wise Sr.; and uncle and aunt, Robert and Sally Wise. Due to coronavirus concerns, a private service was held with Pastor Gary Hilton and immediate family followed by burial at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be announced. The family wishes to thank the following for all the care and compassion given to Bill during his trials with Parkinson's disease: Lakeview Personal Care, Providence Care Center, Villa St. Joseph, Heritage Valley Beaver, and Good Samaritan Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to the New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1033 6th Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066, or Good Samaritan Hospice, c/o Concordia Lutheran Ministries Foundation, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023, or online at Give.ConcordiaLM.org. Arrangements by J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.