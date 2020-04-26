Sean W. Douglas Center Township Sean W. Douglas, 39, of Center Twp., went home to be with Jesus April 21, 2020, after a very hard battle with cancer. Born March 6, 1981, son of Toni Lee (D'Alfonso) Pushinsky (Joe) and Jonathan Douglas (Clair), Sean graduated in 1999 from Center High School. After graduating from school, he started working at Phoenix Glass and continued until 2017. His passion was riding his Harley. He also loved animals and especially his dogs. He also enjoyed camping and the outdoors. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and stepbrother, Travis Douglas. He is survived by his brothers, Jon (Bethany) and Chad (Dana); stepbrother, Joey; stepsister, Stefani Pushinsky; special cousin, Meagen Scarsellone; special friend, Beckey Jupin; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and mostly his best friend and brother from another mother, A J Hradial and family. Thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice service for taking care of him in the end. As per Sean's wishes, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be posted at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.