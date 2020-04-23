E. Reid Powell Economy Borough E. Reid Powell, 71, of Economy Borough, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 31, 1948, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Frank K. Powell and Margaret Tamules. He attended Quaker Valley High School until his sophomore year and was a 1966 graduate of Brentwood High School. He served his country as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force in North Africa during the Vietnam War. He was the owner/ operator of E. Reid Powell Refuse and Rolloff for 45 years serving Economy Borough, Bell Acres and greater Beaver County. Surviving are his loving wife of 25 years and caregiver, Carolyn (Gibb) Powell; children, Laura (Tim) Hilliard of Baden, Audra (Jesse Ward) Powell of Aliquippa, E. Reid (Lena) Powell, Jr. of Baden, Ronald (Toni) Dunlap of Sewickley, and Tabatha (Duke) Hopkins of Baden; eleven grandchildren, Shane Hilliard, Shelton Hilliard, Cole Hopkins, Jacob Dunlap, Sydney Hopkins, Delainey Husak, Piper Dunlap, Elliott Powell III, Carter Dunlap, Anthony Powell, and Olliver Powell; great-grandson, Jaxxon James Hilliard; a sister, Pam Heard of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister-in-law and brothers-in-laws, Christine and Eric Ruprecht of Edgeworth, Eric and Valencia Gibb of Miami, Fla., and Hallie Alt and Bear McCullough of Hookstown; brother-in-law, Tracy Gibb of Baden; godson, Lex Gibb; his loving dog, Beau; and his many handshake business partners, friends and "good buddies". The family would like to thank Mother Theresa Hospice, especially Kelly and Rose for the loving and compassionate care. Due to the current health and safety concerns, funeral services and interment are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.