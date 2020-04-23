Dorothy K. Slayton-Yoho Brighton Township Dorothy K. Slayton-Yoho, 66, went to heaven on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was a resident of Brighton Wellness Center. Dorothy was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Slayton (Sergeant). Born on January 5, 1954, in Rochester, Pa., she was a graduate of Rochester High School and a long time member of the Nazarene Church in Monaca, Pa. She is survived by one daughter, Angel and Rick Cumberledge of Raccoon; one son, William "Jr." Yoho (Jessica) of Rochester; her beloved grandchildren, Christopher (April) Yoho of Rochester, Brandon (Ashleigh) Cumberledge of Hookstown, and Erick Cumberledge and Amanda Cumberledge, both of Raccoon; great-grandchildren, Aubreigh and Brantley; one brother, William "Buzz" Temple, Monaca; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Shirley and Wayne Harriger, Economy; Judy McCaslin, Baden; Charmaine Knox, Rochester; and Robyn and Charles Specht Jr., Rochester, also a special niece, Beth Frazzini, Rochester Twp. and several more nieces and nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews, as well as numerous cousins. Her final resting place will be Sylvania Hills Memorial Mausoleum. The family would like to give many thanks and prayers to the Nursing and Staff on 3 East for the compassionate care and love they gave to Dorothy. You're all very much appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com