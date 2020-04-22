Shirley A. Birnesser East Palestine, Ohio Shirley A. Birnesser, 86, a longtime resident of East Palestine, Ohio, formerly of Darlington, passed away April 17, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Health Center in Boardman, Ohio, following complications of the COVID-19 Virus. Shirley was born July 31, 1933, in Center Twp., Pa., to the late Harold and Olive Collins Haller. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Jude's Catholic Church. Shirley worked at East Palestine Schools as a substitute and teacher's aide in various capacities. She was affectionately known as "Mrs. B." as she was still greeted by former students when she was out in town. She was an avid Steelers fan, bowler and bingo player and still played until the day she fell ill. She along with her husband were lifetime members of VFW Post #4579 in East Palestine. Of all her many accomplishments, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. After 68 years of marriage, Shirley was survived by her husband Thomas for three days, before he also passed due to complications from Covid-19. Left to mourn their passings are her two children, Timothy (Terri) Birnesser of Leetonia, Ohio and Kathy (John) Mackall of Columbiana, Ohio; sister, Barbara (Ed) Cope of East Palestine, Ohio; four grandchildren, Tonya, Tim, Eric and Aubrie; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and their dog, Geo. She was preceded in death by a sister, Magdalen Ford and a grandson, Robert S. Nelson in 2018. Due to the circumstances of the virus, no services will be held at this time. A memorial Mass will be observed at a later date. LINSLEY-ROYAL FUNERAL HOME in East Palestine, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.linsley-royal.com