Kenneth T. Mackall East Liverpool, Ohio Kenneth T. Mackall, East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away at Heritage Valley Medical Center in Beaver on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after becoming suddenly ill at his home on Saturday. A son of the late Paul G. and Marie Mahon Mackall, Kenny was born in Georgetown, Pennsylvania, on January 2, 1931. Kenny was a lifelong resident of Georgetown before moving to New Manchester, West Virginia and then to East Liverpool, Ohio, a few years ago. A Christian by faith, he retired from Crucible Steel in 1982, where he worked as an electrician. He was a 1949 graduate of Midland High School and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean Conflict. Kenny held memberships in the VFW Post 1821 in Aliquippa and the Hookstown American Legion. He leaves his wife of 64 years, Diane Cromer Mackall, who he married on September 24, 1955. Also left to cherish his memories are his daughters, Kim Bradich and her husband Louie of Georgetown, and Leslie Stroud and her husband Brian of Chester; his son, Todd Mackall of Rochester; and his grandchildren, Nathan (Paige) Beers, Nicole (Ray) Tate, Louie (Leiona) Bradich, Jesse (Alice) Stroud, Shane Stroud, and Kenneth Mackall. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Stroud, and his siblings, Donna Simcox, and Glenn and Melvin "Piff" Mackall. A memorial service is being planned for a later date and interment will be at the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery in Georgetown. These arrangements are in the care of the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL in Chester, W. Va.