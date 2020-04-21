Patricia Lee Hill New Castle Patricia Lee Hill, 75, of New Castle, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Presbyterian Hospital Pittsburgh. She was born November 24, 1944 in East Liverpool, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Bill and Flora Verrea Patterson. Patricia had lived in New Castle for the past 15 years and had been a nurse at Mercy Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Bevington and an aunt, Mary Hutchins. Surviving are sons, Michael (Lori) Hill and Patrick Hill; daughters, Kristen (Chris) Rose and Colleen O'Loughlin; grandchildren, Michael, Mason, Maddox, Logan, Cooper, Riley, Reagan and Tyler; and brother, Bob (Joanne) Patterson. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis there will be no visitation or service at this time. The TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver, has been entrusted with arrangements. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net