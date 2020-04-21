Barbara Lee Babich Aliquippa Barbara Lee Babich, 83, of Aliquippa, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born February 26, 1937, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude (Harris) Harlow, she retired as a dispatcher from the Aliquippa Police Department. Barb enjoyed playing cards with her friends and making trips to the casino. She was the best mother and "Granny" ever, and will be sadly missed by all who loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Babich in 2000; a brother, Cleat Harlow; and a sister, Myrna Harlow. Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Kim Babich and Nicole and Dan Bible; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bob and Nancy Babich and Greg and Andrea Babich; seven grandchildren, Bobby, Janie, Nicholas, Stephen, Nico, Luca and Khloe; five great-grandchildren, Laney, Bray, Charliejane, Luella, and Livie; a sister, Virginia (William) Sebastian; and a brother, William (Joyce) Harlow. Due to health concerns surrounding COVID 19, a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with interment to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Aliquippa. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate Barb's life.