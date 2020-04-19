Shirley Mae Mike Douds Monaca Shirley Mae Mike Douds, 95, of Monaca, formerly of Zephryllis, Florida, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center from complications of the Coronavirus. Born February 21, 1925, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late George, Sr. and Rose (Besari) Mike. She was Presbyterian by faith, had a huge love of animals and loved traveling to Florida for the winters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Douds, Sr., her brother George Mike, Jr. and her sisters, Lucille Deeb, Eleanor Mike, Katherine Kucinski and Peggy (William A.) Douds. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Jean (Phillip D.) Johnson, Sr., of Monaca; her two sons, Robert L. (Carol) Douds, Jr. of Brighton Township, and Rick R. (Rhonda) Douds, Sr. of Monaca; eight grandchildren, Bonnie Johnson, Phillip (Nicole) Johnson, Jr., Joseph (Tina) Johnson, Robbie and Darrin Douds, Rick (Jessica) Douds, Jr., Michael (Ashley) Douds, and R.J. Douds; nine great grandchildren, Brittany and Nicholas Fennych, Phillip, Sage and Preston Johnson, Haley, Abigail, Ricki and Michael Douds, Jr.; two great great grandchildren, Carter and Cason Adkins and a sister-in-law, Marg Mike. There was no viewing or service. Private interment in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral home.com.