Michael R. Kamzelski Formerly of Conway Michael R. Kamzelski, 65, formerly of Conway, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center due to COVID-19. Mike will be remembered for his sense of humor and corny jokes. He was the son of the late Richard R. and Milly Kamzelski. He was also preceded in death by a grandson. He leaves a brother, Richard J. (Jean) Kamzelski; a sister, Mary Jo (Tony) Scassa; a daughter, Michelle Kamzelski; a granddaughter; a niece; and three nephews. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, there will be no viewing. Private inurnment will be in Economy Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.