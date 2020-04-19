Katalina 'Kathy' Santia Formerly of Aliquippa Our beloved aunt, Katalina 'Kathy' Santia, 83, of Rochester Manor, formerly of Aliquippa, joined her parents and brothers in heaven on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born August 2, 1936, in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Dominico and Helena (Palazzi) Santia. In addition to her loving parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel J. Santia, Louis Santia and Dominic "Hawk" Santia. She is survived by her brother Richard (Cathy) Santia, nine nieces and nephews, Denise (Ron) Heuring, Daniel J. Jr.(Lori) Santia, Deborah (Robert) Bufalini, Dina (Frank) Spagnolo, Lisa (Joe) Bell, Louie (Crystal) Santia, Nicole Santia (Jason) Leseiko, Marc Santia, Christopher Santia and fourteen great nieces and nephews. Kathleen graduated from Aliquippa High School and Pittsburgh Beauty Academy, and owned her own beauty salon for many years. She was a gourmet cook making homemade pasta, Easter bread, pies, and many other delicious foods. She passed on these traditions to her nieces and nephews. Along with her brother, Hawk, Kathy cooked at the S.O.I. Club in Aliquippa for years, where she embraced her many patrons by catering for the special events in their lives, making them a part of her family. Kathleen lived life to the fullest, never missing a party or a chance to entertain, cook, and bring a smile to all she knew. Having a passion for life, she was loved and adored by so many people. Everywhere she went she would stop and talk, sharing her love by warmly embracing her brothers, family and friends. She was a social butterfly. You could always find Kathy at a bingo parlor or casino with a smile on her face and generously sharing her winnings. She had a love of sports and passionately cheered on the Steelers and Pirates. She has touched so many lives and will be sadly missed. We would like to thank the staff at Rochester Manor for being so caring and kind. A blessing service will be livestreamed Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. on Tatalovich Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to honor our beloved Aunt Kathy. Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.