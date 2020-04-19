Flora Grace Garman New Galilee Flora Grace Garman, 89, of New Galilee, Pa., passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Masternick Memorial Health Care Center where she resided for the past 3 years in their wonderful care. Born May 27, 1930, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late William and Annabel (Forney) Weber. She came from a very large and close family. She passed her love of family on to her own children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Flora was a caring wife and loving mother and proud grandmother. Although we had her with us for so long, we will miss her every remaining day until we meet again. We know she is with God and happy, finally with her grandson, husband and many siblings feeling no pain and no longer in fear. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. Garman; a grandson, Chad Pander; five brothers, Glenn, Warren, Walter, William and Clifford Weber and three sisters, Mary Primerano, Dorothy Johnson and Virginia Harris. She is survived by her children, Geri (Perry) Pander, Paul (Sandra) Garman and Kay (Derron) Castille; six grandchildren, Carrie (Paul) Portugallo, Erin (Glen) Sovich, Stephanie (Michael) Stuck, Emily (Mathew) Dunning, Kayla Castille and Alex Castille; ten great-grandchildren; a sister, Marion Brown; a brother, George Weber and several nieces and nephews. A private family visitation will be held, followed by internment in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. A memorial will be announced to celebrate her life together at a later date. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Flora's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/donate. This charity was near and dear to her heart. Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com.