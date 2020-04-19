David Ferguson Kloman Beaver On March 21, 2020, David Ferguson Kloman, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away peacefully. He was born in Pennsylvania on October 17, 1942. Dave graduated from Beaver High School in 1960. Most of his adult life was spent in Pensacola, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father, Drew and mother, Emma. David is survived by his children, Susan, Joy, and Worth Kloman; his grandchildren (who affectionately called him, "Davepa"), Wiley and Ryder Fett, Sylvia Moores and Bryce and Claudia Kloman, and sister, Barbara Hartman and lovely nieces. David was best known for his intelligence and sense of humor. He was generous and thoughtful with his gifts and correspondence. He was most proud of his children. David was a talented musician, artist, writer, and creative soul. Unconventional and free-spirited, David was a Renaissance man, unique and wonderful. He will be missed. David will join his family in Beaver, Pa. Professional services have been provided by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.