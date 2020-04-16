Thomas D. Smith Chippewa Township Thomas D. Smith, 72, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in South Beaver Township. Born November 18, 1947, in Beaver Falls, he is the son of Jean Watson Smith and the late Thomas L. Smith of Chippewa Township. He served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He had been a diesel mechanic for Scullion Trucking Company before his retirement. Tom enjoyed gardening, fishing and was an avid Steeler fan. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Linda Jean Kimes and her husband, Richard, Vero Beach, Florida, and Beverly Ann Sinclair and Larry Lake, St. Augustine, Florida; his nieces, Erin Nicole Mercado and Lyndsey Jean Kuhn, along with his great nieces and nephews, Kira, Addison, Kennedy, Mason, and Kevin. The family would like to thank Dr. Grace Tarabay and Dr. Robert Knapp for their continuous care and compassion through the years. Tom was of Catholic faith and a private interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Chippewa Township. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson Street #441E, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15219. The HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, were in charge of arrangements.