Deborah McDonald Ambridge Deborah McDonald, 69, of Ambridge, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Concordia Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Pa. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a public service. The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.