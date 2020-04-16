Deborah L. Melnick Economy Deborah L. Melnick, 68, of Economy, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in her home following a brief illness. She was born February 2, 1952, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Edward and Lenora Fitzgerald. Deborah was a former EMT for Economy Borough and worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, Economy Metals and the Beaver Library. Her passions in life included sewing, traveling to Disney World, Steeler football and her tremendous love for animals. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were two brothers, Donald and Albert Fitzgerald. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dennis "Denny" Melnick; a brother, Gary Fitzgerald; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health and wellness concerns, funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, are requested to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.