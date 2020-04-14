Gregory G. Gozur Hopewell Township Gregory G. Gozur, 72, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born February 26, 1948, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late George and Matilda (Sabatini) Gozur. Greg retired from the Hopewell Township Police Department as a Patrolman and D.U.I. Task Force member and was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a member of the Columbiana Ohio MOOSE, and Hopewell V.F.W. Post #8805, where he served as Post Commander from 1990-1992. He especially loved camping at Flying Finn Campground, which was his favorite place for him to visit and relax. Greg enjoyed his work as a police officer for Hopewell Township. He loved his wife and children, and adored his grandchildren. He was a man who devoted himself to what he loved mosthis family, and serving his community by being a dedicated Hopewell Twp. Police Officer. Surviving are his beloved wife of 48 years, Pamela (Deutsch) Gozur; son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Shaleen Gozur; a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Jason Kelderhouse; his grandchildren, CJ Skolnekovich, Kylie Gozur, Taylor Gozur, Zackary Caruso, Brea Davis-Vazquez; a brother and sister-in-law, David and Judy Gozur; a sister Carol Lyle, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Nellie Deutsch. Due to health concerns surrounding COVID19, a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Greg will truly be missed by those who knew him. He was and will always be the love of our lives.