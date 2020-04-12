Rev. Theodore A. Rutkowski Beaver Falls Rev. Theodore A. Rutkowski, 82, of Beaver Falls, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Providence Care Center. Born September 19, 1937, in Beaver Falls, Pa. son of the late Anthony and Betty (Sydlik) Rutkowski, he attended Holy Trinity School and Beaver Falls High School, graduating in 1955. He was ordained to the Catholic Priesthood on May 4, 1963, by John J. Wright, then Bishop of Pittsburgh. He was assigned as assistant pastor to St. Michael Church, Elizabeth Pa. In September 1968, he was assigned to the theology faculty of Orchard Lake Seminary, Orchard Lake, Michigan. There he taught courses in Introduction to Theology, Ecclesiology, Christology and World Religions, and team-taught a course in Sacramentology. He served as Spiritual Director of the Seminary, then as Dean of Students and Assistant Academic Dean of Theology. He was Director of the workshop "The Midwest in the 70's" in the summer of 1970, at the University of Chicago, sponsored by the Midwest Association of Theological Schools. He co-authored part of the "Church, World, Kingdom" series for adult education in the Archdiocese of Detroit. He lectured and gave retreats for priests, sisters, and lay people in Michigan, Indiana, and Virginia. He studied in the areas of sociology and psychology at Wayne State University, Detroit, and in theology at Aquinas Institute of Theology, Dubuque, Iowa, for three summer sessions. In 1973, upon returning to Pittsburgh, he was appointed director of the Office of Campus Ministry of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. In addition to the administrative position, he served as campus minister at Robert Morris College and Penn State's Beaver County Campus. In 1975, he was appointed Consultant for the Catholic Campus Ministry Association (CCMA). In 1976, he was elected chairman of Pennsylvania Catholic Campus Ministers and to the Board for Campus Ministry at the United States Catholic Conference. Later that year he was elected chairman of the Board and chairman of the Diocesan Directors of Campus Ministry in the United States. In 1979, he was appointed program director for the ecumenical Nation Institute for Campus Ministries (NCIM). From 1976 until 1980, Father Ted served as Administrator of Guardian Angels Church, Pittsburgh. He is a judge in the Tribunal of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, and served for 12 years on the theology faculty of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. He was host of the weekly Diocesan radio program "Faith Today: A Catholic View" heard over KDKA. In June 1980, he was appointed Director of the Newman Center at Slippery Rock University. In August 1980, he was appointed nation chairman of the Consultation Service of the Catholic Campus Ministry Association. In June 1983, he was appointed to the Advisory Council for Campus Ministry at Princeton University. In 1984, he was appointed to the Priest Council of the Pittsburgh Diocese. In 1985, he was appointed rector of St. Paul Seminary, Pittsburgh. In 1986, he was appointed Associate General Secretary of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. During that time, he also served as Administrator of Immaculate Conception Church, Carnegie. In 1987, he was appointed Secretary for Clergy and Pastoral Life of the Diocese of Pittsburgh. In 1988, he was appointed diocesan chaplain for the Catholic Alumni Club. In 1991, he was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Grace Church. He retired in 2004, to St. John Vianney Manor. Several years later he moved to Franciscan Manor in Patterson Heights to be near his family. Father Ted enjoyed spending time in Sea Isle City, New Jersey with his extended family. He was well known for his crab cakes, fudge, and sense of humor. He is survived by his sisters, Nancy Markel and her husband, Ron, Lee Greco and the late Don and Mary Ann DeMonaco and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private family gathering will be held, followed by private interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaver Falls, Pa. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com.