Matthew Sean VanKirk Beaver Falls Matthew Sean VanKirk, age 54, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his residence. Born April 23, 1965, in New Brighton, Pa., to the late Gene VanKirk and Hilda Blum Begley. He was a member of the Larry Bruno Foundation, the OWLS Club and the PIAA Umpire and Referee Association. He was a volunteer with the library and a longtime coach with various Beaver County Schools. Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Robin Craven VanKirk; a son, Matthew J. VanKirk of Charlotte, N.C.; brothers, Eric VanKirk of Beaver Falls, Pa. and Jack VanKirk of Sherman, Texas; sisters, Gretchen Pianko and Crystal Ricablanca, both of Princeton, N.J.; stepfather, Fred Begley of Beaver Falls, Pa. and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Condolences may be left online at www.campbellfuneralhomes.com.