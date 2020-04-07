Helen Robbins Baden We lost a beautiful lady, Helen Robbins, 94, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 4, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice of Beaver. She was born June 22, 1925, in Ambridge, Pa., a daughter of Wasyl and Eva (Skirchak) Zawoysky. She was a 1943 graduate of Ambridge High School and furthered her education with business school. During World War II, she worked in the accounting department of the American Bridge Division of U.S. Steel Corp. She was a secretary for the Ambridge School District for many years. She was a member of the Baden United Methodist Church, where she also belonged to the Busy Bees sewing group. Helen loved to read and also enjoyed gardening and genealogy. Her favorite moments were times spent with the family, she so dearly loved. Preceding her in death in addition to her parents were her husband, the love of her life, Harry Robbins; brothers and sisters, Mary Zawaski, Anne Simosko, John Zawasky, Andrew Williams, an infant brother and two infant sisters. Surviving are her daughters, Barb Majercik of Baden, Sue (Terry) Decima of Economy, Mary (Jeff) Neely of Economy and Nancy (Paul) Driesch of Harmony Twp; nine grandchildren, Tim, Mindy, and Renae Majercik, Dan Decima, Liz (fiancé Ben Sutton) Decima, Tracy (Jeremy) Valles, Zachary Monahan, Jaimie (Ron Murphy) Monahan and Emily Driesch; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Kenzie, Nicholas, Jace, Brit, Lexi, Dylan, Noah, Tory and Preston; sisters-in-law, Jean Garcia and Lydia Robbins, along with many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff at Villa St. Joseph, Good Samaritan Hospice, and Cambridge Village for their loving and compassionate care. Contributions in Helen's memory are suggested to the Baden United Methodist Church, 520 Dipold Ave., Baden PA 15005. A private funeral service was held in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Private interment followed in Economy Cemetery. Until we see you again - "Love You More".