Donna Lee Kozarovich Clinton Donna Lee Kozarovich, 58, of Clinton (Hanover Twp.), died Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020, at the Brighton Wellness & Rehabilitation Center, Beaver. Born October 15, 1961, in East Liverpool, Ohio, she was the daughter of Samuel Black of Clinton and the late Jean Rice Black. Donna was a 1979 graduate of South Side High School; she received her Bachelor's in accounting from the University of Phoenix in 2004 and her Masters in Business administration from Waldon University in 2007. She was a member of the Community Bible Church, Aliquippa. Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Daniel Kozarovich, mother of Daniel Jr. and his wife Julie Kozarovich of Clinton and Dale Kozarovich of Burgettstown; sister of Randy Black of Columbus, Ohio, Daniel and his wife Heather Black of Eastern, Pa., Steve Black of Columbus, Ohio, and Laura (Mark) Fishburn of Indiana; also the grandmother of Azariah Kozarovich. The family held a private service at the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050. Her pastor Robert Kern officiated. She was laid to rest in the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown. A memorial service will be announced when possible.