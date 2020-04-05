Judith Ann 'Judy' Hays (Hoskinson) Moon Township Judith Ann 'Judy' Hays (Hoskinson), 76, of Moon Twp., triumphantly claimed her victory in Jesus Christ after a courageous 10-year battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, surrounded by her immediate family at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pa. Judy Hoskinson was born in Glenwillard, Pa. to William Clifford Hoskinson and Thelma Rae Hoskinson (Kiernan). She was the devoted wife of David William Hays; proud mother of Eric Kiernan Hays and mother-in-law to Stacey Lynn Hays (Boyle) and loving Nana to Ty Kiernan Hays and Brody Hunter Hays of Moon Township. Judy was the beloved sister of James Nathan Hoskinson [Carol Granitz Hoskinson] of Ambridge and Richard Keith Hoskinson [Marjorie Boring Hoskinson (d), Lin Ace Hoskinson] of Fayetteville, Pa. and was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald Gene Hoskinson and William Clifford Hoskinson of Tucson, Arizona. Judy also had many sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins who mourn her loss. A 1961 graduate of Moon Area High School, Judy was a lifelong resident of Crescent Township. She earned an Associate's Degree in Business from Duff's Business Institute and spent her professional career primarily in commercial real estate in the positions of the Secretary Treasurer of the Martin W. Wise Company in Sewickley and as Office Manager for the Buncher Development Corporation in Squirrel Hill. Judy was a woman of many exceptional talents. A gifted alto vocalist, Judy sang with Freddie Sacco (later "Lou Christie") and the Crewnecks while in high school. She was a featured alto soloist in the Moon Area Community Choir's rendition of Handl's Messiah and sang as an alto member of her church choir for nearly 55 years. Judy developed a passion for gardening during her life and completed her Master Gardener Certification from Penn State University and served as treasurer of the Moon Garden Club. Her beautiful gardens at the family home on Reynard Drive in Crescent Township were featured many times in the Moon Garden Club's Annual Garden Tour. Service to her community was a constant driver in Judy Hays' life, as she served on the Board of Elections for Crescent Township and as a driver for Meals on Wheels and Faith in Action. In 2019, Judy was honored by the PA State Attorney General and by the Pennsylvania Health Action Network for her work in patient advocacy. More than all those things listed above, Judy Hays was an exceptionally bright light in this world. She was dear to her friends, which were too numerous to count. She was beloved by all of her family. Her warm smile, her love of laughter, her keen sense of humor, her loving care for others, and her lifelong, steadfast faith in the Lord profoundly enriched the lives of all who knew her. While she will be terribly missed, she will also be very fondly remembered by the many lives she impacted while she walked among us. In keeping with Judy's original wishes, and respecting of the current global pandemic, there will be no scheduled funeral visitation. The family will plan a celebration of her life at Judy's church, St. Philip's of Moon Township, with details to follow, as soon as the public health situation permits. Judy's mortal remains will undergo cremation and will eventually be interred at her family's plot at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, PA. Judy has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association, in support of her grandson Brody. Contributions can be made online at http://www.diabetes.org/teamepic - A link to donate can be found at the top of the page. Checks can be made out to the American Diabetes Association, and mailed to: American Diabetes Association, C/O Team EPIC in Memory of Mrs. Hays, 1100 Wythe St. P.O. Box 879, Alexandria, VA 22313. The HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, corner of Beaver Grade and Coraopolis Heights Road are in charge of arrangements. www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com