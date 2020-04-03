Anthony Kresicki Jr. Economy Borough Anthony Kresicki, Jr., 95, of Economy Borough, died Thursday April 2, 2020, at Newhaven Court, Greensburg. Born May 7, 1924, in Donora, he was the son of the late Anthony Sr. and Catherine Barilla Kresicki. He was retired from the Local Carpenters Union, a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Conway, Baden American Legion and was a Merchant Marine. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Perry Kresicki; one son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Francine Kresicki, North Huntingdon, Pa.; one daughter, Catherine Bloom, Chestnut Hill, Mass.; five grandchildren, Jeff Tillery, Adina Balough, Kim Morrison, Anthony J. Kresicki and Daniel Bloom; six great-grandchildren, Willa, Scott, Jacob, Cooper, Aiden and Sophia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Barb Tillery and one brother, Stanley Kresicki. Due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19, there will be no viewing. Private entombment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge are in charge of arrangements.