Samuel Lewis Kerr Beaver Samuel Lewis Kerr passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, as a result of pneumonia at Brighton Rehab, with Diane, his wife of 55 years, by his side. My thanks to all the employees, doctors, nurses, aides, etc. that helped Sam and comforted family during his yearlong stay there. Sam worked at Crucible Steel, Midland, as a millwright for 20 years. He also worked at home as a mechanic to help our family and friends, and worked as a mechanic for George Milinsky, Beaver Falls, who was also a good friend. Sam did vehicle repairs for Del-Hon Auto at home for Vince and Leyton who were good friends as well. Sam worked as a crewman for Brighton Twp. Road Dept. for 20 years and retired at the age of 62. He spent a lot of his retirement keeping busy by helping wherever needed, whether splitting wood for his family and friends, or even tending to his long gravel driveway. Sam was a 50 year member of Brighton Twp. Fire Dept. where he worked most of the fish fries at the social hall, bussing tables, doing laundry, fixing things and socializing. He enjoyed being a part of the volunteers for the Maple Syrup Festivals. Sam will be greatly missed by family, neighbors and all who knew and loved him. He was ready to lend a helping hand to just about anyone who needed one, anytime. He had impacted a lot of people in his own quiet way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Ellsworth and Hannah Marie (Costello) Kerr, and three brothers, Charles E., Robert Putman and Martin E. Kerr. He is survived by his loving wife, Verna Diane Kerr; son, Richard and fiancée Vicki Geer, and his children Nicholas and Matthew; daughter, Karen and husband Stephen and their children Jeremy and Grace; and two sisters, Elsie Deffenbaugh and Linda DeLauter. We'll never forget you. All our love. Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com