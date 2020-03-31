Irene (Rusinko) Vargo Aliquippa Irene (Rusinko) Vargo, 90, of Aliquippa, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, in her home. Born October 25, 1929, in Aliquippa, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Theodora "Dorothy" (Spernack) Rusinko. Mrs. Vargo was a member of S.S. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Aliquippa and the St. Helene's Guild. In her younger years she took pride in being active in the church. Her selfless nature was demonstrated in her care for her mother, as well as her brother, "Tip" and her late husband, Bob. She was the last surviving member of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert A. Vargo in 2013; two brothers, John Rusinko and Steve "Tip" Rusinko and two sisters, Mary Chandler and Jean Swantko. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Andre Bernola; a son and daughter-in-law, Robert M. and Alla Vargo; three grandchildren, Michael (Allison) Vargo, Stephen Vargo and Christy Bernola; a great granddaughter, Elizabeth Vargo; a great grandson, Nicholas Vargo and numerous nephews and nieces. Due to health concerns surrounding COVID 19 a private service will be held at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Vargo will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made if desired to S.S. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. "I want to thank my loving daughter Andrea for taking care of me."